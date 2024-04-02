Seven Teenagers Injured in Shooting Outside Indianapolis Mall

Seven people between the ages of 12 and 17 were injured in a shooting outside a shopping mall in downtown Indianapolis. Police found a group of six teenagers with gunshot wounds at the scene, and a seventh teen transported themselves to the hospital.

All victims are stable. No arrests have been made, and police believe multiple guns were used. Mayor Joe Hogsett emphasized the importance of parental supervision and the absence of guns in the hands of young people.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc15 / 🏆 263. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7 teenagers injured in shooting outside a downtown Indianapolis mallNo arrests have been made, and police do not have any suspects, but they did say they believe multiple guns were used during the shooting.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Seven juveniles wounded in downtown Indianapolis shooting, police saySeven juveniles between the ages of 12 and 17 were wounded in a shooting in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, Saturday night, according to police.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Easter Mall Shooting in Indianapolis Leaves at Least Seven Minors WoundedOfficers patrolling near the Circle Centre Mall in Indianapolis responded when they heard shots fired.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 injured in west Indianapolis shooting late WednesdayThe investigation began at an apartment complex Wednesday.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

2 teenagers injured, 1 critically, in shooting near high school in NewarkTwo teenagers were injured in a shooting near a school in Newark on Tuesday afternoon.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

1 dead, 5 injured during shooting outside Indianapolis barAn off-duty police officer was also injured but was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »