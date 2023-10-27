Frankford High School is closed to in-person learning because of damaged asbestos. Students are temporarily learning in two different locations; it's not known whether the main building will be gutted and rebuilt, or torn down and rebuilt.

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. in March said that “in the coming weeks and months, we anticipate more damaged asbestos will be identified.” The superintendent said this was an indication of better safeguards.

The school, housed inside the old Ferguson Elementary, sits on Limekiln Pike in West Oak Lane. It was built in 1922. Frankford will remain closed at least through the 2023-24 school year; it’s not yet clear whether the building will need to be headtopics.com

Frankford students are now learning in person at two separate locations: ninth graders at Roberto Clemente Middle School, on West Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia;Henry, at 601 Carpenter Lane in Mount Airy, educates 500 students in grades K-8. The building was constructed in 1908.The neighborhood charter school operates in a district building run by Mastery Schools. Gratz, on West Hunting Park Avenue in Nicetown, educates 1,100 students in grades 9-12. The building was erected in 1927.

Students learned virtually for about a month, then temporarily relocated to Morton McMichael Elementary in West Philadelphia. Extensive abatement and repairs were conducted, and Students will temporarily shift to in-person learning in two locations — most students will learn at South Philadelphia High, and some students will relocate to Childs Elementary. headtopics.com

Southwark, at 1835 S. Ninth St., educates about 900 students in grades K-8, and also has a pre-K program. The school was built in 1909.Vare students have temporarily relocated to the McDaniel Annex Building at 1901 S. 23rd St. (That building is separate from the Delaplaine McDaniel School, a district school at 1801 S. 22nd St.) Vare, at 2100 S. 24th Street, was built in 1924.

