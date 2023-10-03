Seven of Nine’s 2 Star Trek Ships: How Enterprise-G Compares To Janeway’s Voyager

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT In Star Trek: Picard season 3, Captain Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) takes command of the USS Enterprise-G formerly the USS Titan-A, which sports notable differences from her old ship, the USS Voyager under Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) on Star Trek: Voyager.

Upon seeing Voyager again in Star Trek: Picard season 3, episode 6, "The Bounty", Seven wistfully tells Jack that she was reborn there, and it's an apt description. The Borg took Seven's childhood from her through early assimilation, but Janeway and her crew adopted her as a member even though they were already on a difficult journey back home. That mission made her who she is now, with her connection to humanity intact, and Janeway sponsoring her admission to Starfleet. Despite the hardship and prejudice levied against her, Seven of Nine's character arc sees her going from being a mere Borg drone to captain of the latest Enterprise, and she has Voyager to thank for it.

Read more:

screenrant »

'Star Trek: Lower Decks' security chief shines in special 'Star Trek: Day of Blood' prequel'Shaxs' Best Day' sees the gruff USS Cerritos officer in full-tilt battle action.

Mariah Carey Defrosts Early to Announce 'Merry Christmas One and All!' TourCarey expands her now-annual trek of festive holiday shows for this year’s trek

The Magnificent Seven could be called the messy seven after a 'meh' third quarterThe so-called Magnificent Seven lost some luster in the latest quarter, as they proved no longer the big market drivers they were earlier this year.

All 9 Lwaxana Troi Star Trek Episodes Ranked, Worst To BestLwaxana Troi had a wonderful character arc.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4, Episode 6 Preview Brings Back More Deep Space Nine CharacterThe Cerritos crew heads to Ferenginar and meets with Nagus Rom and Leeta.

Star Trek: Patrick Stewart Book Tour Includes Burton, Goldberg & MoreThe former captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D is not alone on his latest journey: promoting his memoir Making It So. Sir Patrick Stewart is sharing his life on the stage and screen, which includes his most recent run reprising his signature role as Jean-Luc Picard in the Paramount+ spinoff Star Trek: Picard. The British actor […]



Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT In Star Trek: Picard season 3, Captain Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) takes command of the USS Enterprise-G formerly the USS Titan-A, which sports notable differences from her old ship, the USS Voyager under Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) on Star Trek: Voyager. The Enterprise-G crew includes the children of Starfleet legends, notably Ensign Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers), the son of Admiral Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden); and pilot Lt. Sidney LaForge (Ashei Sharpe Chestnut), daughter of Commodore Geordi LaForge (LeVar Burton).

Upon seeing Voyager again in Star Trek: Picard season 3, episode 6, "The Bounty", Seven wistfully tells Jack that she was reborn there, and it's an apt description. The Borg took Seven's childhood from her through early assimilation, but Janeway and her crew adopted her as a member even though they were already on a difficult journey back home. That mission made her who she is now, with her connection to humanity intact, and Janeway sponsoring her admission to Starfleet. Despite the hardship and prejudice levied against her, Seven of Nine's character arc sees her going from being a mere Borg drone to captain of the latest Enterprise, and she has Voyager to thank for it.

How Captain Seven Of Nine’s Enterprise-G Compares To Voyager So how does Captain Seven of Nine's USS Enterprise-G stack up against Captain Janeway's USS Voyager? When Voyager was commissioned in 2370, it was one of the first Starfleet ships to use bio-neural gel packs in its computer systems and integrate the Emergency Medical Hologram system in its sickbay. Its sleek Intrepid-class design reflects its speed and maneuverability, with a class 9 warp drive, variable geometry pylons, and a top speed of warp 9.975. It measures 344 meters in length, about 117 meters at the widest part of the saucer, and its 15 decks contain 257 rooms, 2 holodecks, and several scientific research labs. Its average crew complement is 150, but it can operate with as few as 100.

Rather than focusing on scientific research, the Enterprise-G is a versatile exploratory vessel, measuring 560.5 meters in length with 28 decks. Its powerful impulse engines are designed to operate within populated systems, and its battle bridge reflects its combat readiness. Both ships are equipped with phaser arrays, torpedo launchers, and deflector shields, but the metaphasic shields Voyager added are standard on new Starfleet ships. Its recreational facilities include a holodeck and a real bar. Fittingly, the Enterprise-G is a Constitution-III, or Neo-Constitution, class that hearkens back to the original Constitution-class Enterprise commanded by Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) in Star Trek: The Original Series.

Enterprise Inherited Its Legacy But Voyager Created Its Own The USS Enterprise-G inherits not one but two legacies, whereas the USS Voyager's reputation is its own creation. Prior to being rechristened with the name Enterprise, the G was the Titan-A, so begins its mission with the reputation of its predecessor, Captain William Riker (Jonathan Frakes)'s Luna-class USS Titan. As the Enterprise-G, it's elevated to Starfleet's flagship, expected to represent the United Federation of Planets in its mission to seek out new life and civilizations. It's infused with the memory of all ships to bear either name and the responsibility of honoring or even surpassing the deeds of the first Titan and every Starship Enterprise that came before it.

Voyager, while being state-of-the-art at its introduction, is otherwise ordinary as far as Starfleet's ships go. It earns its legendary status thanks to its unprecedented mission through the Delta Quadrant and Janeway's steadfast determination, and in doing so proves the strength of Starfleet's ships to exceed expectations. Voyager is a testament to the idea that it isn't a name that makes a starship memorable to history, but its captain and crew that guide its mission and determine its destiny. As a member of that crew, Seven is shaped by Janeway's leadership, and brings part of Voyager's legacy to the Enterprise-G.

Can Seven Of Nine Be As Great A Captain As Janeway? As Captain of the Enterprise-G, can Seven of Nine be as great as Janeway was on Voyager? Seven's captaincy is already historic, on account of being the first visibly ex-Borg member of Starfleet to achieve that honor, and she's in command of the Enterprise, so she has a head start over Janeway's relatively ordinary beginnings as Voyager's Captain. Janeway's reputation as a badass is forged in fire, though, since she's forced to take on more than she or anyone else ever expected of one small science vessel. Janeway meets challenges with pride in Starfleet values, her own scientific curiosity, and the belief in the ingenuity of her crew to see them through the unplanned mission back home.

Naturally, Seven's style of command is informed by her experiences observing Janeway. In defying Captain Liam Shaw (Todd Stashwick), her immediate commanding officer, Seven shows she's as committed to trusting her intuition as Janeway ever was, and her impromptu command of the Titan while Shaw's incapacitated demonstrates that she can take charge and improvise when faced with seemingly insurmountable challenges. It's certainly possible that she'll be able to live up to Janeway, with a command that bears testament to her legacy, but carrying the expectations also associated with the Titan and the Enterprise comes with its own set of demands.

So is there really a comparison between Kathryn Janeway's Voyager and Seven of Nine's Enterprise-G? In terms of capabilities, the Enterprise-G easily comes out on top, with its superior tactical advantage and overall versatility. The Enterprise-G is expected to do great things from the start, especially since its crew includes a lot of famous names; by contrast, half of Voyager's crew members are Starfleet dropouts who joined the Maquis. Both crews show an ability to rise to the occasion when faced with unprecedented odds, but Voyager has already made an outstanding mark on history, rising from less than average to become iconic.

There's not enough information to measure Seven as a captain against Janeway yet. The impact of Star Trek: Voyager lives on with Star Trek: Prodigy, which promises the debut of the USS Voyager-A and the continuing adventures of Admiral Janeway, but its second season hasn't found a new streaming home. Star Trek: Picard season 3 sets up Star Trek: Legacy, a potential new series starring Captain Seven of Nine and the new Enterprise crew, but until it's confirmed as in development, its existence remains purely speculative. With luck, Star Trek will soon see the adventures of the Enterprise-G, and with them, the ability to compare how it measures up to its predecessors.