Seven Bodies Found in Car in Mexico City

Authorities in one of Mexico ’s largest cities have found seven bodies, with five of them decapitated and another completely dismembered, in a car left in the middle of traffic. The bodies bore messages outlining the reasons for each killing, ranging from drug dealing to robbery and extortion.

The state prosecutor did not mention any connection to drug cartels.

