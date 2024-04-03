Seven Aid Workers Killed in Strike

Killed were three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national, an American-Canadian dual citizen and a Palestinian. Some had traveled the world, participating in aid efforts in the aftermath of wars, earthquakes and wildfires. WCK CEO Erin Gore wrote in a statement posted to the charity's website. 'These 7 beautiful souls were killed by the IDF in a strike as they were returning from a full day's mission. Their smiles, laughter, and voices are forever embedded in our memories.

And we have countless memories of them giving their best selves to the world. We are reeling from our loss. The world's loss.' Jacob Flickinger, 33, was a 33-year-old dual citizen of the United States and Canada who worked with the World Central Kitchen's relief tea

