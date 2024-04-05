Settlement Reached for Inmates' Religious Rights Violation at Woodbourne Correctional Facility

Lawyers for the six men incarcerated at the Woodbourne Correctional Facility in upstate New York said Thursday that they've reached a settlement with the state that will allow the men arguing the April 8 lockdown violates inmates’ constitutional rights to practice their faiths by preventing them from taking part in a religiously significant event. The six men include a Baptist , a Muslim , a Seventh-Day Adventist , two practitioners of Santeria , and an atheist.

Thomas Mailey, a spokesperson for the corrections department, said the department has agreed to permit the six individuals to view the eclipse, while plaintiffs have agreed to drop their suit with prejudice.The department said earlier this week that it takes all requests for religious accommodations under consideration and that those related to viewing the eclipse were currently under revie

Woodbourne Correctional Facility Inmates Religious Rights Settlement Lockdown Constitutional Rights Faith Religious Event Baptist Muslim Seventh-Day Adventist Santeria Atheist Eclipse Religious Accommodations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Correctional officer charged with sex abuse of 15-year-old at Ventura County youth facilityA California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officer was charged with nine counts related to sexual abuse of a minor under his care, the Ventura County district attorney's office said.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Former Correctional Officer Sentenced to Prison for Sexually Abusing Multiple Inmates at Calif. FacilityNakie Nunley, 48, is the seventh correctional officer to be sentenced for sexually abusing female prisoners at Federal Correctional Institution Dublin.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

Inmates Sue for Right to Witness Solar Eclipse in New York PrisonSix inmates at the Woodbourne Correctional Facility in New York have filed a challenge against rules which would prevent them from witnessing the rare event.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

6 inmates who sued NY over eclipse lockdown order will get to view it after allLawyers for the six men incarcerated at the Woodbourne Correctional Facility in upstate New York said Thursday that they've reached a settlement with the state.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Inmate dies following altercation with officers at Soledad prisonJoseph Altamirano was admitted to the Correctional Training Facility from Santa Clara County in 2003.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »