Setting Boundaries with a Sensory-Seeking Child

Do you have any advice for setting appropriate boundaries with a sensory-seeking 4½-year-old? My son definitely needs a good roughhousing as part of sensory input and although my husband does this nightly with him after dinner, our son will often try to initiate rough play when it’s not appropriate (when my husband just wants to relax on the couch, for example). Words often don’t seem to work that well to get him to back off.

I’m not sure whether physically separating one’s self from the situation is the only option or if there are other tactics that might work well for explaining the what-when of roughhousing and how to get him to calm down when it’s not appropriate.Thank you for writing; you are not alone in raising a child who is sensory seeking, and I know how exhausting it can be for parents. The go-to for most frustrated parents is to create rules, boundaries and even punishment for the behaviors that are deemed inappropriate, but this is going to be our first proble

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



washingtonpost / 🏆 15. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Essentials: Setting and Maintaining BoundariesExpect people to test them.

Source: HarvardBiz - 🏆 310. / 63 Read more »

Setting Boundaries at Work: A Conversation with Ashley ChaifetzAmy G and executive coach Melody Wilding discuss with Ashley Chaifetz, a senior analyst for the federal government, about setting boundaries at work and strategies to minimize interruptions and unproductive meetings.

Source: HarvardBiz - 🏆 310. / 63 Read more »

What’s the healthiest decision you can make when setting boundaries?Notice when and why you struggle to set boundaries. In such situations, it can be helpful to consider: “What’s the healthiest decision I can make?”

Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »

The First Omen Producer On Pushing The Boundaries Of Horror & Setting Up The OriginalThe First Omen hits theaters April 5!

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Advice for saying no, setting boundaries, and asking for help.How to do the things that can scare us: saying no and asking for help.

Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »

Floral Pop-Up at Ramble Hotel Offers Full-Sensory ExperienceExperience the beauty of cherry blossoms and Japanese-inspired cocktails at the floral pop-up at the Ramble Hotel. This immersive venue transports guests to Japan's peak tourism season and celebrates imperfection and impermanence.

Source: denverwestword - 🏆 315. / 61 Read more »