Seth Hernandez Powers Corona High to Victory in Semifinals

Seth Hernandez , the pitcher, is pretty good, but so is Seth Hernandez the hitter. The Corona High junior hit a pair of two-run home runs Thursday in the semifinals of the Boras Classic at JSerra, powering the No. 1-ranked Panthers (15-1) to an 11-0 win over Etiwanda . Hernandez has three home runs in the tournament. Corona will play host Mater Dei in Friday's Southern California championship game at 6 p.m. Anthony Murphy also homered and had three hits and three RBIs.

Josh Springer had two doubles and Hernandez finished with six RBIs. As if that wasn't impressive enough, Ethan Schiefelbein struck out 11 and allowed two hits in six innings. Friday will be Corona's final game in Southern California before the Panthers head to North Carolina to play in the National High School Invitational next wee

