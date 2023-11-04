Service Providers Struggle with Staffing and Wait Times for Family Support

Service providers work alongside caseworkers to provide a variety of support to families, such as therapy, substance abuse counseling, and foster care placements. Service provider, George Junior Republic and Affiliates' CEO, Nathan Gressel, said they’re trying to figure out anyway to safely staff their program. Service provider, Valley Youth House provides services including housing, street outreach, mental health counseling and more

. Vice president of resources at Valley Youth House, Cherise Stewart said their caseworkers can be taking on anywhere from 20 to 30 caseloads. “On average, the goal is to be meeting with your caseload anywhere between one to two hours at minimum a month,” Stewart said. “Ideally at least one hour in a given week, but with caseloads that high, that’s not going to be a reality,” Stewart said. Gressel and Stewart said they’re each seeing staff turnover rates around 30 percent, which can impact the wait time for families needing assistance. Dauphin County CYS Administrator, Marisa McClellan said the long wait times can be leave a family without the support they need. “Where we would wait two or three days for a service, we were waiting two or three weeks

