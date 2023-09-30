Serious crime at NYC schools spikes 16% due to burglary, larceny surges

There were 402 reported major crimes on school grounds during the fiscal year ending June 30, compared to 346 in the previous 12 months, according to department records. As of February, three students were slain near city schools during the 2022-23 academic year, and at least 18 others were stabbed or shot,In the previous school year, one child was killed and eight were shot or stabbed.

The NYPD handled 1,683 lower-level criminal incidents at city schools last fiscal year, a 4.2% decrease from the previous 12 months — but still 9.4% higher than pre-pandemic levels in fiscal 2019, according to the annual report released last week by the Mayor’s Office that charts department performance.

