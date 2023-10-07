The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Inter, which hadn’t conceded a goal in its previous two matches, seemed on course for victory when two goals in as many minutes from Francesco Acerbi and Lautaro Martínez gave it a 2-0 lead after 13 minutes.

But Riccardo Orsolini pulled one back for Bologna from the penalty spot six minutes later and Joshua Zirkzee leveled early in the second half. Inter can be overtaken at the top by AC Milan, which is a point behind its city rival and visits promoted Genoa later. Juventus can also trim the gap when it hosts Torino later in a derby match.Megan Rapinoe honored by team OL Reign in front of record NWSL crowd of 34,130Inter coach Simone Inzaghi had opted not to rotate his squad following Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League. headtopics.com

Inter took the lead in the 11th minute when Acerbi headed in a Hakan Çalhanoğlu corner at the near post. It was the first goal Bologna had conceded in more than a month. And the Nerazzurri doubled their advantage just two minutes later with a stunning goal. Martínez received the ball from Marcus Thuram and unleashed an absolute rocket into the back of the net.However, the Argentine World Cup winner allowed Bologna to get back into the match in the 19th minute when he hauled down Lewis Ferguson in the area.

That was important psychologically for Bologna, so soon after going 2-0 down, and it eventually scored the equaliser seven minutes into the second half. Zirkzee controlled the ball on the edge of the area and turned as he waited to see what the Inter defense would do before firing into the bottom corner. headtopics.com

Lecce and Sassuolo drew 1-1 in Serie A with Domenico Berardi and Nikola Krstović trading goals. Berardi coverted a penalty for Sassuolo midway through the first half and Krstović equalized after the break by shooting in a loose ball inside the area following a corner. Lecce is seventh with 12 points through eight rounds and Sassuolo is two points behind in ninth. Berardi has five goals and Krstović has four this season. Empoli and Udinese drew 0-0 to leave both clubs on the edge of the relegation zone. The result could cost Udinese coach Andrea Sottil his job with the Friuli club still winless.