Serial crook from Staten Island charged with stealing $2,100 from Bayonne pub

An employee at the pub told police he arrived at work at 9:15 a.m. that day and found the place had been ransacked. Jeffery Reader, 32, was arrested Tuesday at 2:50 p.m. and charged with burglary and theft in the break-in that occurred Sept. 15 at the Starting Point Bar and Grill on Avenue A, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.

An employee at the pub told police he arrived at work at 9:15 a.m. that day and found the place had been ransacked and numerous drawers has been opened, including the cash register that was emptied.

broke into a downtown Bayonne pub and stole more than $2,100 in cash, Bayonne police said.

