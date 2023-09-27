Serial crook from Staten Island charged with stealing $2,100 from Bayonne pub

An employee at the pub told police he arrived at work at 9:15 a.m. that day and found the place had been ransacked. Jeffery Reader, 32, was arrested Tuesday at 2:50 p.m. and charged with burglary and theft in the break-in that occurred Sept. 15 at the Starting Point Bar and Grill on Avenue A, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
An employee at the pub told police he arrived at work at 9:15 a.m. that day and found the place had been ransacked and numerous drawers has been opened, including the cash register that was emptied.
Staten Island Can Escape NY Left, by SecedingThe price of independence will not be cheap. Will it be worth it? To get out from under the thumb of City Hall radical left-adherents who despise the conservative-minded Staten Islanders and enjoy making life miserable for them, I think so.
broke into a downtown Bayonne pub and stole more than $2,100 in cash, Bayonne police said.
Jeffery Reader, 32, was arrested Tuesday at 2:50 p.m. and charged with burglary and theft in the break-in that occurred Sept. 15 at the Starting Point Bar and Grill on Avenue A, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
An employee at the pub told police he arrived at work at 9:15 a.m. that day and found the place had been ransacked and numerous drawers has been opened, including the cash register that was emptied.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.