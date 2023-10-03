Sergio Brown appears on video partying in Mexico weeks after mother's mysterious death

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.was apparently seen on video partying in Mexico as questions still surround his mother's death., Brown is dancing with several people to mid-2000s rap music. The first few clips mostly show Brown with women. But later on a group of people sway back-and-forth to Fast Life Yungstaz"Swag Surfin.

One woman is seen hugging him from behind and grabbing his hands to perform the"Crank That" dance from the famous song by Soulja Boy. Indianapolis Colts free safety Sergio Brown against the Cincinnati Bengals during a 2014 AFC wild-card playoff game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Jan. 4, 2015.It's at least the third time Brown has appeared to resurface on video since his mother's body was found in a creek nearBrown was officially listed as missing in mid-September when his mother died. But, shortly afterward, he appeared to put out a video on an Instagram account named @intplayerwithapassport, even though he has a verified account on the platform already. In the video, the former defensive back called the death of 73-year-old Myrtle Brown"fake news" and said"it has to be the FBI."

"Fake news. Fake news. Fake news," he said the video in which he tagged ESPN.

