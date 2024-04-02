Serena Williams Puts on Lashes in the Back of a Car: Can You Do This?

Serena Williams shocks fans as she expertly puts on lashes in the back of a car. The video shows her flawlessly applying false eyelashes using a mirror and tweezers. While impressive, some fans express concerns about safety.

Williams has previously shared her beauty hacks, including her skincare routine.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



peoplestyle / 🏆 367. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Life, Business And Supply Chain Lessons From Teddy Roosevelt, Alex Honnold And Serena WilliamsPJ Bain is Chief Executive Officer at PrimeRevenue, a global leader in working capital financial technology solutions. Read PJ Bain's full executive profile here.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

How Stylist Kesha McLeod Works With Serena WilliamsMaking space with style. Kesha McLeod’s silent signature is getting her clients seen: ‘Just give me a start to your imagination, and I can build it into a motion picture.’

Source: TheCut - 🏆 720. / 51 Read more »

Sorry, Donald Glover, but Billy Dee Williams is still Billy Dee Williams' favorite Lando CalrissianBilly Dee Williams thinks Donald Glover is 'a delightful young man,' but 'there's only one Lando Calrissian,' as far as he's concerned. Spoiler: it's Billy Dee Williams.

Source: EW - 🏆 713. / 51 Read more »

LSU coach Kim Mulkey lashes out at Washington Post, threatens legal actionMulkey says the newspaper has spent two years pursuing a “hit piece” about her and gave her a deadline to answer questions this past week while the…

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

LSU coach Kim Mulkey lashes out at Washington Post, threatens legal actionLSU coach Kim Mulkey is sharply criticizing and threatening legal action against The Washington Post. Mulkey says the newspaper has spent two years pursuing a “hit piece” about her and gave her a deadline to answer questions this past week while the defending national champion Tigers were preparing for the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Russian missile enters Polish airspace as Moscow lashes out at Ukraine after ISIS attackPoland scrambled its air defenses Sunday after a Russian missile entered its airspace on its way toward Ukraine.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »