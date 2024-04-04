Serena Williams Launches Her Own Beauty Line

The 10-piece line is both clean and comprehensive, ranging from a stay-put tubing mascara to a lip-and-cheek pigment to an SPF 30 skin tint offered in 36 shades. Every detail is finessed, down to the W embossed into the matte lipstick bullet—taken from a personal font Williams created years ago. To her, the brand’s chartreuse packaging is a symbol of ongoing evolution. “I didn’t like the word retirement,” she says of her 2022 departure from the game.

Her tennis ball has simply bounced onto an Ulta shelf. Here, Williams discusses her early beauty inspirations, the key to a post-match reset, and which product is the all-star—not that she can play favorites. Vanity Fair: You were a young teenager when you went pro. Who were you looking to for beauty inspiration? Serena Williams: Back then, it was all about the top models. It was a sensation, these amazing models, so I was always looking into their beauty at that tim

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



VanityFair / 🏆 391. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Serena Williams Launches Makeup Line, Wyn Beauty — Review, PhotosSerena Williams is no stranger to winning. And now, she wants us to win — well, Wyn. The Olympian is making her foray into the celebrity beauty brand game with a new makeup line, and Allure has all the details in April's One to Watch.

Source: Allure_magazine - 🏆 473. / 51 Read more »

Serena Williams Launches Beauty Brand for Active LifestylesTennis champion Serena Williams introduces her beauty brand Wyn Beauty, designed for active individuals. Williams explains the challenges of maintaining a beauty routine while being a professional athlete and shares her motivation behind creating the brand.

Source: peoplestyle - 🏆 367. / 59 Read more »

EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams Launches the Inclusive Makeup Line She Always WantedTennis champion Serena Williams is entering celebrity beauty at Ulta with an inclusive, 10-product eye, lip and face makeup brand, called Wyn.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

How Stylist Kesha McLeod Works With Serena WilliamsMaking space with style. Kesha McLeod’s silent signature is getting her clients seen: ‘Just give me a start to your imagination, and I can build it into a motion picture.’

Source: TheCut - 🏆 720. / 51 Read more »

Life, Business And Supply Chain Lessons From Teddy Roosevelt, Alex Honnold And Serena WilliamsPJ Bain is Chief Executive Officer at PrimeRevenue, a global leader in working capital financial technology solutions. Read PJ Bain's full executive profile here.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Serena Williams Reveals Her Beauty Rituals On and Off the CourtTennis GOAT. Mother. Founder. Williams, who calls the court her “red-carpet moment,” speaks to VF about launching her makeup brand Wyn Beauty this week.

Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »