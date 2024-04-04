Serena Williams Launches Beauty Brand for Active Lifestyles

Jackie Fields is a Deputy Beauty Director at PEOPLE. She has been working at the brand since 2005 and has 17 years reporting and writing, and eight years editing style and beauty content for the brand.The tennis champ, 42, introduces her brand Wyn Beauty (pronounced “win”) with 10 products created with active lifestyles in mind.“I've always been into beauty,” Williams tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“But when you're a tennis player, there's only so much that you can do because you’re out there on the court for hours. You move and sweat a lot, and you wipe everything away.” “Then, imagine you're on center court and you're winning, and then you have 15 minutes to get ready before your press conference — and that includes undoing all the tape jobs and showering. You want to look halfway decent after sweating for hours,” she continue

