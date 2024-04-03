Serena Williams Launches Beauty Brand for Active Lifestyles

Jackie Fields is a Deputy Beauty Director at PEOPLE. She has been working at the brand since 2005 and has 17 years reporting and writing, and eight years editing style and beauty content for the brand.The tennis champ, 42, introduces her brand Wyn Beauty (pronounced “win”) with 10 products created with active lifestyles in mind.“I've always been into beauty,” Williams tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“But when you're a tennis player, there's only so much that you can do because you’re out there on the court for hours. You move and sweat a lot, and you wipe everything away.” “Then, imagine you're on center court and you're winning, and then you have 15 minutes to get ready before your press conference — and that includes undoing all the tape jobs and showering. You want to look halfway decent after sweating for hours,” she continue

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



peoplestyle / 🏆 367. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams Launches the Inclusive Makeup Line She Always WantedTennis champion Serena Williams is entering celebrity beauty at Ulta with an inclusive, 10-product eye, lip and face makeup brand, called Wyn.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

How Stylist Kesha McLeod Works With Serena WilliamsMaking space with style. Kesha McLeod’s silent signature is getting her clients seen: ‘Just give me a start to your imagination, and I can build it into a motion picture.’

Source: TheCut - 🏆 720. / 51 Read more »

Life, Business And Supply Chain Lessons From Teddy Roosevelt, Alex Honnold And Serena WilliamsPJ Bain is Chief Executive Officer at PrimeRevenue, a global leader in working capital financial technology solutions. Read PJ Bain's full executive profile here.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

What Lewis Hamilton learned about retirement from Michael Jordan and Serena WilliamsRetiring is never easy, especially when you're a legend of your field.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Serena Williams Uses Tweezers to Apply False Eyelashes in Moving CarSerena Williams proved her makeup skills are just as impressive as her tennis skills when she applied false lashes in a moving car

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Serena Williams Puts on Lashes in the Back of a Car: Can You Do This?Serena Williams surprises fans by applying false eyelashes in a moving car. Some fans express concerns about safety. Williams has previously shared her beauty hacks.

Source: peoplestyle - 🏆 367. / 59 Read more »