The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Kosovo has accused Serbia of orchestrating the “act of aggression” against its former province whose 2008 declaration of independence Belgrade doesn’t recognize. Serbia has denied this, saying that Radoicic and his group acted on their own.

A Belgrade judge on Wednesday ignored public prosecutor’s call that Radoicic be kept in custody because he could flee, and ruled that he was banned from leaving Serbia. He should also report to the authorities twice a month pending a trial, the judge said.

Radoicic denied the charges although earlier admitting being part of the paramilitary group involved in the gunfight. Radoicic was a deputy leader of the Serbian List party in Kosovo, which is closely linked with Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party. He is known to own large properties both in Serbia in Kosovo, and has been linked by investigative media to shady businesses. headtopics.com

European Union and U.S. officials have demanded from Serbia that all the perpetrators of the attack, including Radoicic, be brought to justice. Radoicic, 45, has been under U.S. and British sanctions for his alleged financial criminal activity.

Serbia has said it has withdrawn nearly half of its army troops from the border with Kosovo, after the United States and the EU expressed concern over the reported buildup of men and equipment and threatened sanctions.

The flare-up in tensions between Serbia and Kosovo has fueled fears in the West that the volatile region could spin back into instability that marked the war years in the 1990s, including the 1998-99 war in Kosovo.

Read more:

AP »

Serbia court releases Kosovo Serb politician held over monastery shootoutMilan Radoicic of the Serb List party, has admitted to organising and taking part in the recent attack in northern Kosovo which left four people dead.

Kosovo accuses Serbia of plotting recent terror attack, stoking fears of new Balkan conflictRecent bloodshed in Serb-dominated northern Kosovo have put relations between Serbia and Kosovo at their lowest point in over a decade.

Grenell to Newsmax: WH 'Behind the Eight Ball' on Serbia-Kosovo TensionsFormer acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Monday that the White House is 'behind the eight ball' when it comes to the current flare up of tensions between the Balkan nations of Serbia and Kosovo.

Serbia has begun to withdraw forces from Kosovo border, US acknowledgesThe United States says it expects Serbia to continue de-escalatory steps, including continued withdrawal of forces to or below historical norms.

Amid Dialogue With Serbia, Kosovo's NATO Membership Hangs in the BalanceIn the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kosovo requested a permanent NATO military presence in the country.

Serbia sends troops to Kosovo border as NATO could face another conflictFootage shared by local media shows Serbian army vehicles reportedly traveling toward the border with Kosovo.