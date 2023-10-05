September jobs report: 336,000 jobs added, far above forecast

A way stronger-than-expected September jobs report is going to force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again this year, right? Not so fast. The 336,000 gain in new jobs was twice as large as expected. And job gains in August and July were bigger on second look. But the Fed is worried most about inflation, not employment per se.

3%, and it's down from a recent peak of 5.9% in early 2022. Just before the pandemic, hourly wages were rising around 3.3% -and there was nary a hint of rising inflation. Before its next big meeting on Oct. 31-Nov. 1 , the Fed will get to see a few more inflation reports to help it decide.

Ivanhoe reports another strong quarter at Kamoa-KakulaThe Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has produced a record 103 947 t of copper in concentrate during the third quarter, parent company Ivanhoe Mines reports. This has taken production for the nine months to September 30, to 301 336 t of copper in concentrate. Ivanhoe maintains its full-year production guidance for Kamoa-Kakula at between 390 000 t to 430 000 t of copper in concentrate.

Nonfarm Payrolls Quick Analysis: US Dollar set to stay strong on supercharged job gainsThe leg may have been off the accelerator, but it is on it once again – September's Nonfarm Payrolls shocked to the upside with a whopping gain of 336

September Heat Was Downright 'Flabbergasting,' Data ShowsSeptember 2023 surpassed global temperatures recorded in 2020 to become the hottest September on record.

10,000,000,000,000x the Energy of Visible Light: Pulsar’s Record-Breaking Gamma Rays Baffle ScientistsScience, Space and Technology News 2023

Employers added a surprisingly strong 336,000 jobs in September in a sign of economic resilienceThe nation's employers added 336,000 jobs in September, an unexpectedly strong gain that suggests many companies remain confident enough to keep hiring despite high interest rates and a hazy outlook for the economy.

Jobs Report Today: Economy Added 336K Jobs in September; Dow Futures Fall in ResponseLive coverage of what's moving stocks and other markets, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite