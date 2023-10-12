September CPI report: Stocks drift lower with inflation data doing little to clarify Fed rate path

Federal Reserve policy makers are still in limbo when it comes to the need for another rate hike, with Thursday's inflation data doing little to add clarity, said economists at Evercore ISI led by Fed-watcher Krishna Guha, in a note. 'The September CPI report is not a good one for the Fed, but will keep the U.S.

There was nothing in the data that 'looks like a forcing device and we continue to think there is very little likelihood of a hike in November,' the economists wrote.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Most Fed members backed future rate hike, Fed September minutes showMost Fed members backed future rate hike, Fed September minutes show

US CPI seen slowing for September — TDSAnalysts with Toronto-Dominion Securities (TDS) note that US Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures due this week are likely to see a mild printing for Se

September CPI report: S&P 500 futures rise ahead of inflation reportFollow MarketWatch coverage of the consumer price index data and the ensuing reaction in financial markets.

September CPI report: S&P 500 futures rise ahead of inflation dataFollow MarketWatch coverage of the consumer price index data and the ensuing reaction in financial markets.

Dow futures edge higher ahead of key September CPI releaseDow futures edge higher ahead of key September CPI release

CPI report shows headline inflation for September was hotter than forecast on rising shelter costsGreg Robb is a senior reporter for MarketWatch in Washington. Follow him on Twitter grobb2000.