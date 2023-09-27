September 27 morning weather update

The inside scoop on D.C. weather.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Roblox Project New World codes (September 2023) [Haze Piece]Become more powerful than ever before.

German business sentiment worsens in September -Ifo By ReutersGerman business sentiment worsens in September -Ifo

Future Of Conner Kent, Superboy in the Daily LITG, 25th September 2023The Future of Conner Kent, Superboy, topped the charts yesterday... no matter what the world throws at you, here you can still read stuff.

S&P 500: September Slump Deepens as History Suggests Challenging Times AheadMarket Overview Analysis by Ismael De La Cruz covering: EUR/USD, S&P 500, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR® S&P 500. Read Ismael De La Cruz's latest article on Investing.com

| Tom Sietsema’s 6 favorite places to eat in SeptemberA classic Chinese joint in Rockville, a top-notch Japanese spot downtown and a fabulous Thai place in Falls Church are among the restaurants keeping food critic Tom Sietsema happy lately.

Slump in UK retail sales eases in September, CBI saysBritish retailers reported a smaller annual fall in sales for September than during the previous month and expect a modest improvement in the months ahead, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said on Monday.