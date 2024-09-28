SEPTA To Install New 3D 'Fare Evasion' Gates At Nine Stations

The new gates will be installed at the Somerset, Huntingdon, Cecil B. Moore, 11th Street, 13th Street, Frankford Transportation Center, Allegheny, 52nd Street and City Hall stations. SEPTA will be adding its new 3D-technology “ fare evasion ” gates to nine Market-Frankford and Broad Street line stations after successfully

These new gates have full-length glass doors, and the top of the gate contains 3-D technology that can detect when a fare evader is following behind a paying customer, SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards said.The gates technology can distinguish between adults, children, and objects, such as wheelchairs, luggage and strollers. The system is said to also be able to accurately count fare evaders who try to piggyback or force their way through the gates.

SEPTA’s board has approved the purchase of 100 full-length fare gates that will be installed at the Somerset, Huntingdon, Cecil B. Moore, 11th Street, 13th Street, Frankford Transportation Center, Allegheny, 52nd Street and City Hall stations.The new gates are being purchased from Conduent Transport Solutions Inc. under a $6.96 million contract, SEPTA said in a news release.

Earlier this year in April, SEPTA tested 20 of these gates at 69th Street and said these coupled with the efforts by SEPTA Transit Police officers to deter fare evasion is projected to increase annual sales by $300,000 at that station.“When people ride our system without paying, it is unfair to our customers who do the right thing,” Richards said. “We also know that fare evasion can be a precursor to other violations and more serious crimes.

"We can trace back every instance of crime and large amounts of disorder to a fare evasion point of entry. We do this repeatedly," SEPTA Transit Police Department Chief Chuck Lawson said.

