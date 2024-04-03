SEPTA Tests New Gates to Stop Fare Evaders

SEPTA will test new gates in its 69th Station and along the Norristown High Speed Line in an effort to stop fare evaders and save millions of dollars. The gates, which cost $1 million, are designed to block riders until they swipe their fare cards.

If successful, SEPTA estimates it could save $30 to $40 million. The CEO of SEPTA, Leslie Richards, emphasized the importance of paying for the service and not cheating other riders.

