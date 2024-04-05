SEPTA Store Experiences Surge in Sales After Viral Tweet

Melissa Smalls, an e-commerce specialist from West Philadelphia, shared her surprise when SEPTA included her tweet in an official report about the SEPTA Store. The tweet had gone viral after a post about SEPTA -branded merchandise from its physical and online stores led to a significant increase in sales during the holiday season . The surge in sales began when Chris Olley, a paralegal from Center City, posted about a Philly-themed bar in Tokyo that stocked SEPTA pint glasses .

The post gained over 160,000 views and resulted in over $10,000 in sales within a day for the SEPTA Store

SEPTA Sales Viral Tweet Merchandise Holiday Season SEPTA Store Pint Glasses Tokyo

