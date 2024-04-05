SEPTA Store Experiences Surge in Sales After Viral Tweet

Melissa Smalls, an e-commerce specialist from West Philadelphia, shared her surprise when SEPTA included her tweet in an official report about the SEPTA Store. The tweet had gone viral after a post about SEPTA -branded merchandise from its physical and online stores led to a significant increase in sales during the holiday season . The surge in sales began when Chris Olley, a paralegal from Center City, posted about a Philly-themed bar in Tokyo that stocked SEPTA pint glasses .
The post gained over 160,000 views and resulted in over $10,000 in sales within a day for the SEPTA Store
SEPTA Sales Viral Tweet Merchandise Holiday Season SEPTA Store Pint Glasses Tokyo
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »
Crypto Job Market Experiences Surge in Applicants and PostingsIncreased crypto prices and activity have resulted in a surge of applicants and postings on industry job sites. Hiring tends to be from existing companies in the early phase of a bull run, while new companies seek talent deeper in the cycle.
Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »
Source: petapixel - 🏆 527. / 51 Read more »
Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »
Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »
Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »