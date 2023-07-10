Sephora Offers Big Discounts for Cyber Week and Holiday Season

In actual good news for 2023, Sephora is going all out this holiday season. The retailer is making it easier than ever to shop and at some of the biggest discounts we’ve seen from the company. Every day from now until November 27, there are 1-2 brands on sale for 30 percent off for the retailer’s Cyber Week promotion. And that’s not all.

There are also up to 50 percent off “beauty must-haves” all week from buzzy brands like Ouai, Tarte, and Sephora Collection, as well as week-long sales like up to 50 percent off fragrances, 30 percent off select. After Cyber Week, there are even more deals but we can’t spill those details just yet





