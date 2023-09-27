Sentencing delayed in L.A. city attorney's office scandal as State Bar probe proceeds

U.S. District Court Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. didn't fully explain his reasoning for delaying sentencing for Paul Paradis, a former attorney, until Nov. 7. At a Tuesday hearing in Paradis’ case, Blumenfeld called a representative of the State Bar to the podium for an update on its investigation.

Anthony Garcia, assistant chief trial counsel for the State Bar, told Blumenfeld that investigators are moving with “due haste.”

Garcia also confirmed that the State Bar wants Paradis available so he can continue to aid the investigation. The State Bar is investigating the conduct of several attorneys who worked on litigation stemming from the massive billing problems in 2013 at the DWP. Those attorneys, according to federal prosecutors, took part in a collusive lawsuit intended to quickly settle the case on terms favorable to the city and later sought to cover up the scheme.Blumenfeld earlier this month allowed the government to provide some confidential materials, including search warrants, used in the federal investigation, to State Bar investigators.

Paradis’ attorneys declined to comment on the judge’s order. Two weeks ago, Paradis’ attorneys filed court documents seeking a more lenient sentence based on new sentencing guidelines that will go into effect on Nov.

The long-running federal investigation into the Los Angeles city attorney’s office and the Department of Water and Power is over. But many questions remain.Paradis is now helping California State Bar investigators in that agency’s probe.

Paradis has admitted his role in the collusive lawsuit.