‘Senseless’: Businessman fatally shot by career criminal on way to high school reunion

Ex-Trump accountant's testimony in NY fraud trial appears to agitate ex-prez, who whispers in lawyer's earFlorida boy, 11, arrested for allegedly shooting 2 teammates at football practiceChristopher Wright, 38, was in downtown Chattanooga Thursday night to meet up with fellow Baylor School alumni when he got into an argument with Darryl Roberts, a career criminal known as “Too Tall,”

Christopher Wright, 38, was in downtown Chattanooga Thursday night to meet up with fellow Baylor School alumni when he got into an argument with Darryl Roberts, a career criminal known as “Too Tall,” Wright was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died. Robert quickly fled the scene, but was captured by police the following day in a coordinated search with the US Marshals Service and the ATF.Christopher Wright, a partner at Alderman Enterprises, was shot and killed while on his way to his 20th year high school class reunion.Court records show that Roberts has a lengthy rap sheet that includes assault, thefts, drug charges, burglaries, a series of traffic offenses and a case of aggravated robbery in 2000.

Read more:

nypost »

Billionaire Bernard Arnault hits back at ‘absurd' and ‘senseless' money laundering allegationsBillionaire LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault has hit back at “absurd and unfounded” allegations of money laundering.

Christopher CrossChristopher Cross at Agora Theatre: The Agora's hot-pink neon sign is a Cleveland rock icon. Divided into a spacious theater and a more comfortable ballroom, the club has three bars, and it's as big as the names who play there.

Horoscope for Monday, 10/02/23 by Christopher RenstromARIES. (March 20 - April 19): The threshold between your conscious and unconscious...

Christopher J. Ferguson Ph.D.Christopher J. Ferguson, Ph.D., is a Professor of Psychology at Stetson University.

GOP lawmakers rip Hunter Biden's cozy relationship with CCP-linked businessman: 'Damning evidence'Republicans are sounding the alarm over a former Biden aide's 2017 message to Hunter Biden claiming his CCP-linked business partner was willing to wire money to help Hunter pay off bills.

Annie Wright LMFTAnnie Wright, LMFT, a licensed psychotherapist and relational trauma recovery specialist, is the founder of a trauma-informed boutique therapy center.

Ex-Trump accountant's testimony in NY fraud trial appears to agitate ex-prez, who whispers in lawyer's earFlorida boy, 11, arrested for allegedly shooting 2 teammates at football practice

NYC man shoots neighbor during feud over fireworks: sources

A prominent Tennessee businessman was shot and killed by a man with 66 prior arrests while on his way to attend his high school class’s 20th-anniversary reunion, authorities said.

Christopher Wright, 38, was in downtown Chattanooga Thursday night to meet up with fellow Baylor School alumni when he got into an argument with Darryl Roberts, a career criminal known as “Too Tall,”

Surveillance of the incident shows Wright, a father of three, including an 8-week-old baby, talking to Roberts, 57, and another man before walking away.

Wright then turns around to say something to the two men, with Roberts reacting by walking up to him and firing his gun at Wright’s head, police said.

Wright was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died. Robert quickly fled the scene, but was captured by police the following day in a coordinated search with the US Marshals Service and the ATF.Christopher Wright, a partner at Alderman Enterprises, was shot and killed while on his way to his 20th year high school class reunion.Court records show that Roberts has a lengthy rap sheet that includes assault, thefts, drug charges, burglaries, a series of traffic offenses and a case of aggravated robbery in 2000.

One of his most notable arrests included a home invasion in 2010, where he fired six shots through a bedroom door in Hixson Pike. One adult and four children were behind the door, but no one was hurt, police said.

Despite being arrested more than five dozen times, records show that Roberts never served more than six months behind bars.Roberts now finds himself charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held at the Hamilton County Jail on a $5 million bond.

Chris Angel, the Baylor School President, mourned the loss of Wright, a high school football and baseball player who went on to study at Yale University before returning to Chattanooga to pursue business through several companies before settling down as a partner at Alderman Enterprises.

“The Baylor School community is heartbroken to learn of the sudden death of Christopher Wright ’03, who would have celebrated his 20 class reunion this weekend with his fellow classmates,” Angel wrote in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris and his family for their devastating loss.”Roberts has more than 66 arrests on his record, including for an armed home invasion in 2010 where he fired six shots at a door where a man and four kids were standing behind.A GoFundMe page for Wright’s family has raised nearly $400,000 since his murder. It revealed that Wright and his wife had just welcomed their third child into the world eight weeks ago.

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly condemned the shooting, describing it as “an isolated, senseless, and brazen act of gun violence,” and suggesting it was unavoidable.

“The sad reality is that sometimes proactive policing only goes so far, particularly when you’re dealing with the kind of person who would commit a murderous act of apparent rage in front of witnesses on the steps of his own apartment building under the blue light of a well-known public safety camera,” Kelly said in a statement.

Mugshot revealed after man charged with kidnapping 9-year-old girl found in cabinet inside his camper

NYC college student sentenced to year in Dubai prison after touching airport security guard's arm

Here's why you should order groceries with FreshDirect: Fall offerings

The 6 best infrared sauna blankets of 2023, plus benefits and expert tips

40 hot and popular holiday toys to shop for in 2023, per trend experts — from"Barbie" to Bluey

Sofía Vergara goes makeup-free in nude bathtub thirst trap amid Joe Manganiello divorce

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole posts bikini thirst trap amid athlete’s romance with Taylor Swift

‘American Pie’ Star Tara Reid’s ‘Special Forces’ Experience Gets Even Harder As She’s Called An “Unadulterated Bag Of Crap”Christopher Wright, a partner at Alderman Enterprises, was shot and killed while on his way to his 20th year high school class reunion.GoFundMe

Roberts has more than 66 arrests on his record, including for an armed home invasion in 2010 where he fired six shots at a door where a man and four kids were standing behind.