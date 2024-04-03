Sensay Raises Over $3 Million in Public Sale, Launches $SNSY Token

Sensay, the builders of on-chain digital immortality, celebrates a major triumph, having raised over $3 million in a successful public sale. This financial milestone, marks the launch of the $SNSY token, cementing bootstrapped Sensay as a leader in the digital identity sector, outpacing seed-funded competitors yet to launch products.Sensay's advanced platform for creating authorized AI replicas unlocks new realms of intellectual capital creation and distribution.

With the $SNSY token, Sensay provides a decentralized infrastructure that revolutionizes the way digital identities are managed and monetized, promising a future where digital replicas continue to add value indefinitely. The swift completion of the public sale, with tokens selling out in record time, demonstrates market confidence in Sensay's vision and technolog

