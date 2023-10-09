Senior Taliban officials visit villages struck by earthquake that killed at least 2,000 people

Afghan people carry the body of a relative killed in an earthquake to a burial site after an earthquake in Zenda Jan district in Herat province, western of Afghanistan, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. Powerful earthquakes killed at least 2,000 people in western Afghanistan, a Taliban government spokesman said Sunday. It's one of the deadliest earthquakes to strike the country in two decades.
The quake also trapped hundreds and people have been digging with their bare hands and shovels to pull victims — both dead and alive — from under the rubble. Authorities said Monday they were still waiting for an update on the latest casualties form Herat.
A global response to the Afghanistan quake has been slow, with much of the world wary of dealing directly with the Taliban government and focused on the deadly escalation between Israel and the Palestinians in the aftermath of the surprise attack by Gaza militants on Saturday that has left more than 1,100 dead in fighting so far and thousands wounded on both sides.
Aid group CARE USA — a member of CARE International umbrella — said in a statement that the quake struck at a time when Afghanistan was already facing a severe humanitarian crisis that was significantly under-funded while needs are increasing rapidly.
"CARE is deeply saddened by the devastating earthquake that struck the western province of Herat," said Reshma Azmi, the group's deputy director for Afghanistan."This comes less than seven months after another powerful earthquake hit the country, leaving thousands homeless and displaced.
"Our colleagues and their families are processing this devastation in their hometowns, and yet we are responding with everything we have," said Thamindri de Silva, the head of the Afghanistan office of the charity."People need urgent medical care, water, food, shelter and help to stay safe. Please stand with us as we respond.