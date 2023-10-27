Senior pastor at large Dallas church has died at 44, church says

, Executive Pastor Jay Lee confirmed the news of Dunagan's death. Dunagan passed away in his sleep due to natural causes in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 26, according to a press release from the church.

"This news has left us shaken to our core, and we are struggling to come to terms with this profound loss," the post said. According to Lee, the church held a vigil in the Sanctuary from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, and will hold a time of guided prayer from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Friday. Anyone is invited to come, the church said in the post.

"Words cannot capture the depth of our emotions this morning. We extend our gratitude to each of you for your steadfast care, your unwavering leadership in our church's mission, and your love for Bryan," the post concluded. headtopics.com

Church Family, We have some hard news to share with you. In the early hours of today, our beloved Senior Pastor, Bryan..."Dunagan was a gifted communicator and a humble servant leader, leaving behind a legacy of sharing the love of Christ throughout his life and ministry," the press release read."His passion was transforming lives and pointing people of all generations to find and follow Jesus.

