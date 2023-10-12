Senior Hamas official admits Israel attacks had been planned for years under guise of governing Gaza

A senior Hamas official stated during a Russian television interview that the Israel attacks had been planned for years under the guise of governing Gaza. 'In the past couple of years, Hamas has adopted a 'rational' approach.

'But after half an hour, all the Palestinian resistance factions were contacted as were our allies in Hezbollah and Iran. The Turks were also notified, and a meeting was held with them three hours later, at 9 am. We updated anyone who contacted us. Even the Russians sent a message and inquired, and they were updated about the situation and about the goals of the war.

Read more:

FoxNews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Israel-Hamas war updates: Troops mass at Gaza border; Hezbollah and Israel exchange shellingThe U.S. and Egypt are in talks over a potential humanitarian corridor for civilians in the Gaza Strip, as the Israeli-Hamas conflict enters its fifth day.

Israel-Hamas Conflict Live Updates: Israel Prepares Ground Invasion Into GazaIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas Conflict Live Updates: Israel Prepares Ground Invasion Into GazaIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas Conflict Live Updates: Israel Prepares Ground Invasion Into GazaIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas Conflict Live Updates: Israel Prepares Ground Invasion Into GazaIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas Conflict Live Updates: Israel Prepares Ground Invasion Into GazaIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.