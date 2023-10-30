Senior Golden Retriever Waiting To Be Adopted After 5 People 'Backed Out'

It's not every day that you see a golden retriever waiting to be adopted, but after being used for breeding, 9-year-old India was taken to a shelter in August 2023 when she could no longer serve her purpose.India was incredibly underweight and nervous when she was taken in, alongside two of her puppies. Caroline Hills from Saving Hope Rescue in Fort Worth, Texas, told Newsweek that India spent all of her time outside, so 'it was very clear that her interaction with humans was minimal.
On October 26, Saving Hope Rescue shared a picture of India on their Facebook page to show how the senior golden refuses to stop smiling, even after everything she's been through. The shelter asked for potential adopters to give her 'a loving home for her golden years,' particularly with an owner who will be home frequently, as company is hugely important.
