Senior Doctors in England Accept Pay Offer, Ending Yearlong Dispute

Senior doctors in England have accepted a pay offer from the British government that ends a yearlong dispute with unprecedented strike action . The British Medical Association and the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association, which represent the senior doctors , who are known as consultants, said Friday that 83% of those casting a vote backed the offer.

