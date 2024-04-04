Senator Slams Biden Administration's Offer to Reverse Houthi Terrorist Designation

A senator has criticized the Biden administration's offer to reverse the designation of the Houthi s as a terrorist group in exchange for ending attacks on Red Sea shipping vessels . The senator argues that appeasing and rewarding such behavior would be a new low for the Biden foreign policy team.

The U.S. Special Envoy to Yemen expressed hope for finding diplomatic solutions to de-escalate the situation and eventually remove the designation.

