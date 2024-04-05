Senator Bernie Sanders: No More Aid to Israel While Children in Gaza Starve

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead” that the United States should not send additional aid to Israel while there were children in Gaza starving. Sanders said, “The bottom line is, we are looking at one of the worst humanitarian disasters that we have seen in a very, very long time. We’d literally at this moment looking at hundreds of thousands of children starving to death because Israel is not allowing the humanitarian trucks into Gaza .

And especially into the areas where people are in most desperate condition. To my mind Israel should not be getting another nickel in military aid until these policies are fundamentally changed. So if my view is no more military aid to Israel when children in Gaza are starving.” He added, “Our job is to make sure that American taxpayer dollars is not complicit and allowing Netanyahu’s military machine to kill innocent people and to result in mass starvation

Bernie Sanders United States Aid Israel Children Gaza Starving Humanitarian Crisis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senator Bernie Sanders Introduces 32-Hour Workweek BillSen. Bernie Sanders has introduced a bill to establish a four-day workweek with no loss of pay for workers. He argues that it would lead to a better quality of life for millions of Americans and address the issue of stress in the country.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

GOP senator blasts Bernie Sanders' push for 32-hour workweek: It will 'never work'Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., argues that production would take a hit if Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' 32-hour workweek proposal were to pass.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Senator Bernie Sanders: US Should Not Send Additional Aid to Israeli Prime Minister's 'War Machine'Senator Bernie Sanders criticizes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and calls for the United States to withhold additional aid. He expresses concern about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the potential starvation of children.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

32-hour workweek? Bernie Sanders' bill would make it US lawSenator Bernie Sanders is proposing a 32-hour workweek with no loss of pay in America.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Millions of Americans' Work Hours Would Change Under New PlanSenator Bernie Sanders gave the push for a four-day workweek a major victory.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Bernie Sanders: ‘No More Military Aid to Israel When Children in Gaza Are Starving’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »