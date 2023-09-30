Senate votes to avert shutdown with last-minute deal — now bill goes to president

The US government is set to avoid a disastrous shut down, after the Senate voted to approve a short-term funding bill Saturday night hours after the House approved the measure, according to CSPAN. … The US government is set to avoid a disastrous shut down, after the Senate voted to approve a short-term funding bill Saturday night hours after the House approved the measure, according to CSPAN.

The Senate approved the stopgap funding measure, known as a continuing resolution, or CR, by vote of 88-8, with three more votes not counted.

It will now head to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it and end the threat of much of the federal government shutting down. “I have very good news for the country. Democrats and republicans have come to an agreement and the government will remain open,” Sen. Leader Chuck Schumer. “We will have avoided a shutdown.

“Bipartisanship, which has been the trademark of the senate, prevailed and the American people can breathe a sigh of relief,” he added. The bill had overwhelmingly passed in the House of Representatives 335-91 hours earlier after Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) dropped demands from his GOP colleagues for massive spending cuts, and instead relied on rare support from across the aisle. headtopics.com

