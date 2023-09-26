Senate unveils short-term bill to avoid government shutdown

Lawmakers have until Saturday night to avoid a government shutdown. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been unable to unite his conference, but says the president is to blame. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion reports.

Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

Read more:

CBSNews »

Women Lawmakers Have Pushed Back Against Senate Dress Codes for DecadesThe Senate changed its dress code to accommodate John Fetterman. But women in Congress have navigated sexism and dress codes for decades.

U.S. House Lawmakers Push SEC’s Gensler to Approve Spot Bitcoin ETF ‘Immediately’Members of the House Financial Services Committee – two from each party – wrote a letter to Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler urging ETF action.

Lawmakers approve plan for RSA to design, build new State HouseThe Legislative Council approved the plan unanimously, although the chair said there will not be a cost estimate until later in the design phase.

Senate announces short-term deal to avert government shutdown, but future in House unclearMeasure would fund the government for six weeks and include additional funding for Ukraine and domestic disaster relief.

Senators Unveil Bipartisan Funding Deal to Avert Government ShutdownDeal adds pressure on Speaker Kevin McCarthy to advance House proposals despite opposition from conservative lawmakers.

Senate announces short-term deal to avert government shutdown, but future in House unclearThe deal, reached days before the government would shut down on Saturday, would still need to overcome several procedural hurdles before full Senate approval.