Senate Trial Begins for Allegations of Immigration Law Refusal

While the Senate is obligated to hold a trial under the rules of impeachment once the charges are walked across the Capitol, the proceedings may not last long.
Schumer “is the only impediment to delivering accountability for the American people,” Johnson said. “Pursuant to the Constitution, the House demands a trial.” House impeachment managers previewed some of their arguments at a hearing with Mayorkas on Tuesday morning on President Joe Biden's budget request for the department.
Exactly how Democrats will proceed on Wednesday is still unclear. Impeachment rules generally allow the Senate majority to decide how to manage the trial, and Schumer has not said exactly what he will do.
