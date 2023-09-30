Senate to vote on stopgap funding bill passed by House to avert possible shutdown

The U.S. Senate is set to vote on a short-term spending bill that will fund the government for another 45 days. The House had passed the bill in an attempt to avert a shutdown. to fund the government for another 45 days Saturday afternoon. The bill, also known as a continuing resolution (CR), passed 335 to 91, and caused lawmakers to break out into applause amid the pressure of a shutdown.

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) set up a roll call shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday night. The Senate will need 60 yeas to pass the bill. The fiscal year ends at midnight on Oct. 1. If the Senate rejects the bill to extend funding past midnight, nonessential government programs will be paused and thousands of federal employees will be furloughed.

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., returns to his office at the U.S. Capitol, Saturday, in Washington, D.C.The bill would authorize funding only for another 45 days. The funding includes $16 billion in disaster relief but does not include assistance to Ukraine. headtopics.com

Previous CR proposals from Republicans did not get any support from Democrats, but members of Congress from both parties voted for the stopgap bill Saturday. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy said during a presser that the stopgap will give Congress more time to"get their work done."

