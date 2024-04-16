Senate to Convene Trial on Allegations Against Homeland Security Secretary

Opening the Senate for the week, Schumer said he wants to “address this issue as expeditiously as possible.”to the Senate on Tuesday, forcing senators to convene a trial on the allegations that the Homeland Security secretary has “willfully and systematically” refused to enforce existing immigration laws. But the proceedings may not last long.

House votes — again — on impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas. Here's what you should know Since then, Johnson has delayed sending the articles to the Senate for weeks while both chambers finished work on government funding legislation and took a two-week recess. Johnson had said he would send them to the Senate last week, but punted again after Senate Republicans said they wanted more time to prepare.

President-elect Joe Biden nominated Alejandro Mayorkas as Secretary of Homeland Security. Here are five things to know about the former deputy secretary of DHS.Other impeachment managers appointed by Speaker Johnson are Michael McCaul of Texas, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ben Cline of Virginia, Andrew Garbarino of New York, Michael Guest of Mississippi, Harriet Hageman of Wyoming, Clay Higgins of Louisiana, Laurel Lee of Florida, August Plfuger of Texas and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

