Senate subcommittee summons Boeing CEO to testify about jetliners

A Senate subcommittee has summoned Boeing CEO David Calhoun to testify about the company's jetliners in an inquiry prompted by new safety-related charges from a whistleblower. The panel said it will hold a hearing next week featuring a Boeing quality engineer , Sam Salehpour , who is expected to detail safety concerns involving the manufacture and assembly of the 787 Dreamliner . The subcommittee said in a letter that those problems could create ' potentially catastrophic safety risks .

' Boeing would not say whether Calhoun plans to attend the April 17 hearing. In response to a query from The Associated Press, a spokesperson said only that the company is cooperating with the subcommittee’s inquiry and has 'offered to provide documents, testimony and technical briefings.' The Federal Aviation Administration has also been investigating Salehpour's allegations since February, according to the subcommittee. The FAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Salehpour, whose concerns were featured in a New York Times article Tuesday, is also expected to describe retaliation he faced after bringing his concerns forward. According to that account, Salehpour worked on the 787 but grew alarmed over changes to the assembly of the fuselage, the main body of the aircraft. That process entails fitting together and fastening giant sections of the fuselage, each one produced by a different company, according to Salehpour's account

Senate Subcommittee Boeing CEO Testify Jetliners Inquiry Safety Whistleblower Hearing Quality Engineer Sam Salehpour Concerns Manufacture Assembly 787 Dreamliner Potentially Catastrophic Safety Risks Federal Aviation Administration Investigation Allegations Retaliation Fuselage Aircraft New York Times

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox13seattle / 🏆 328. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boeing Employees Explain Why They Refuse To Fly In Boeing AircraftBoeing’s reputation has suffered serious damage following several high-profile equipment failures, including a door panel detaching during an Alaska Airlines flight. The Onion asked Boeing employees whether they would fly in a Boeing aircraft, and this is what they said.

Source: TheOnion - 🏆 724. / 51 Read more »

FAA investigating Boeing whistleblower claims about 787 DreamlinerBoeing engineer alleges that assembly issues with Boeing's 787 Dreamliner raises safety concerns.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

Justice Department to meet Boeing fatal crash victims' lawyers; Boeing pays $160M to Alaska AirlinesThe U.S. Justice Department next week will meet with lawyers for families of victims of two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people in 2018 and 2019, as the government decides whether to move ahead with a criminal case.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Boeing CEO to step down in management shake-up as manufacturing issues plague storied plane makerBoeing CEO Dave Calhoun will step down from the embattled plane maker at the end of the year after a series of mishaps at one of America’s most storied manufacturers.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Boeing CEO's exit is part of broad leadership shake-upA leadership shake-up at Boeing is highlighting the difficult path facing the iconic aircraft manufacturer as it tries to navigate through another safety crisis. CEO David Calhoun announced Monday that he would retire at the end of the year. The head of the company’s commercial airplanes unit was replaced immediately by a fast-rising insider.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »