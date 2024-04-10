Senate subcommittee summons Boeing CEO to testify about jetliners

A Senate subcommittee has summoned Boeing CEO David Calhoun to testify about the company's jetliners in an inquiry prompted by new safety-related charges from a whistleblower. The panel said it will hold a hearing next week featuring a Boeing quality engineer , Sam Salehpour , who is expected to detail safety concerns involving the manufacture and assembly of the 787 Dreamliner . The subcommittee said in a letter that those problems could create ' potentially catastrophic safety risks .
' Boeing would not say whether Calhoun plans to attend the April 17 hearing. In response to a query from The Associated Press, a spokesperson said only that the company is cooperating with the subcommittee’s inquiry and has 'offered to provide documents, testimony and technical briefings.' The Federal Aviation Administration has also been investigating Salehpour's allegations since February, according to the subcommittee. The FAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Salehpour, whose concerns were featured in a New York Times article Tuesday, is also expected to describe retaliation he faced after bringing his concerns forward. According to that account, Salehpour worked on the 787 but grew alarmed over changes to the assembly of the fuselage, the main body of the aircraft. That process entails fitting together and fastening giant sections of the fuselage, each one produced by a different company, according to Salehpour's account
Senate Subcommittee Boeing CEO Testify Jetliners Inquiry Safety Whistleblower Hearing Quality Engineer Sam Salehpour Concerns Manufacture Assembly 787 Dreamliner Potentially Catastrophic Safety Risks Federal Aviation Administration Investigation Allegations Retaliation Fuselage Aircraft New York Times
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheOnion - 🏆 724. / 51 Read more »
Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »
Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »
Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »