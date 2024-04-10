Senate May Quickly End Impeachment Trial of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas

Once the Senate receives the articles of impeachment for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas , it will decide whether he should be convicted and removed from office. But the impeachment trial of Mayorkas could be over almost as soon as it begins. In February, Republicans in the House of Representatives voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas by a vote of 214-213. The first floor vote to impeach Mayorkas failed.
That marked the first time since 1876 that such an impeachment vote has taken place. With Democrats in the majority, the Senate is unlikely to hold a lengthy impeachment trial that would bring most other business on the floor to a halt. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday,"We're going to try to resolve this as quickly as possible. Impeachment should never be used to settle policy disagreements." The Senate has three main options for avoiding a full trial, and all of them would only require a simple majority vote. First, a senator could offer a motion to dismiss the articles of impeachment, and that would dismiss the articles entirely, bringing the process to an end. Another option is that a senator could raise a point of order that could claim the articles are unconstitutional or violate the Senate rules in some way. SEE MORE: Speaker to send Mayorkas impeachment articles to Senate next week Third, the Senate could vote to send the articles of impeachment to a committe
Senate Impeachment Trial Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Republicans Democrats Motion To Dismiss Point Of Order Committee
