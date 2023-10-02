| Senate Democrats must enact rules changes. Comity is long gone.

Once upon a time, we had two functional parties that respected the rule of law, the outcome of elections and the norms necessary to preserve democratic governance. In that world, the filibuster was rarely invoked, an incapacitated member could be replaced on committee, indicted or even “merely” disgraced members would resign voluntarily and blue slips and single-member holds on appointments were not abused.

Republicans refused to allow Democrats to replace herThis is the nature of the MAGA Republican Party. It cares not one whit for governing and considers Democrats’ electoral victories of no consequence. (The latest game: Make baseless impeachment threats to hamper duly elected Democrats from fulfilling their duties, as they’re.) Pleading with individual Republicans to break ranks or offering trade after trade to accommodate those acting in bad faith is useless. Worse, it blurs responsibility for chaos, paralysis and gridlock.The exploitation of Senate rules is part of a larger GOP undertaking: the subversion of democracy. In their must-read book, “,” Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt cogently explain that Republicans, unable to appeal to a broader share of the electorate beyond diminishing numbers of White, rural Christians, have found ways to exploit, abuse and, indeed, break majority governance.

McConnell urges Senate Republicans to block bipartisan CR as House pushes clean stopgapSenate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced on Saturday that Senate Republicans will deny Democrats the cloture votes needed to advance the chamber’s bipartisan continuing resolution while the House considers a clean CR.

Democrats take victory lap after stopgap spending measure passes House: 'MAGA Republicans lost'Democratic leaders are taking a victory lap after the House passed a temporary spending bill to keep the government funded for 45 days, framing the legislation as a win for their party and taking credit for averting a government shutdown.

Biden suggests Democrats have new deal with Republicans on Ukraine aidU.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday suggested that Democrats have made a deal with Republicans on support for Ukraine after the U.S. Congress left aid for Kyiv out of a stopgap government spending bill that averted a shutdown.

Congress delays government shutdown deadline until NovemberNine Senate Republicans voted against it.

Live updates: Government shutdown averted after Senate passes bill with just hours to spareJust hours before a potential government shutdown, Republicans and Democrats in the Senate passed a 45-day continuing resolution.

Government shutdown averted after Senate passes bill with just hours to spareJust hours before a potential government shutdown, Republicans and Democrats in the Senate passed a roughly 45-day continuing resolution.

The authors have no quarrel with legitimate protections for minority rights (e.g., the Bill of Rights, an independent judiciary, federalism, separation of powers). Rather, the problem is Republicans’ insistence on denying the key component of a democracy: the power of the people to elect the leaders of their choiceSome democratic course correction can be achieved only through constitutional amendment or legislation. However, Democrats can change Senate rules and customs that are entirely outside the constitutional order and pile one minority-rule gimmick on top of another (e.g., a filibuster to block a vote in the Senate,Democracies that do not allow majorities to govern lose legitimacy. “America’s excessively counter-majoritarian institutions reinforce extremism, empower authoritarian minorities and threaten minority rule,” Levitsky and Ziblatt write. “To overcome these problems, we must double down on democracy. This means dismantling spheres of undue minority protection and empowering majorities … [and] it means forcing our politicians to be more responsive and accountable to majorities of Americans.”Even small changes in Senate rules could have a big impact. For example, blue slips and holds could have a time limit (e.g., 90 days), allowing members’ concerns to be aired without thwarting the majority.

Likewise, a party should be able to fill seats on committees after the incapacitation or death of a member without “permission” of the other party. Indicted senators should be removed from and replaced on committees related to the indictment. Hearings on Supreme Court nominees could be required to commence within 90 days of a nomination.Constitution specified supermajorities in specific cases. Especially for matters pertaining to democracy (e.g., voting rights, investigation of a coup, legislative “correction” of an erroneous Supreme Court statutory interpretation), the filibuster could be limited in time (maybe 120 days); the filibustering party could be required to hold the floor (a); the 60 votes required for cloture could gradually reduce over time (e.g., 57 for cloture after a week, 55 after two weeks, etc.); or some combination thereof.

The minority should not be able to permanently block majority governance.

That was never the constitutional structure envisioned by the Founding Fathers.

Democrats can make these changes if they have 50 votes plus the vice president. Democrats running in 2024 should say how they stand on these matters. If they want to continue to perpetuate the “tyranny of minority” by allowing the status quo, voters should know.

After all, GOP shenanigans have shown that Republicans cannot be trusted to operate in good faith under the rules. The only alternative is to change those rules — or succumb to the evisceration of our democracy.

