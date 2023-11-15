Senate Democrats block stand-alone Israel aid package

Senate Democrats blocked a stand-alone Israel aid package led by Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., Tuesday after a lengthy debate on the chamber floor. Marshall sought unanimous consent for the House's version of the package, which passed the lower chamber with bipartisan support Nov. 2 and would earmark $14.3 billion reallocated from funds meant for the IRS in President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. Senators Marshall, Ted Cruz, JD Vance and Mike Lee introduced the Senate version last month.

But Democrats shot down the effort because the package does not include aid to Ukraine. A handful of Republican senators argued the two emergency aid packages should be split up and voted on separately. 'Though they spend three-fourths of the time telling us why we should fund Ukraine, no one will stand up and say we should not fund Israel now,' Marshall said Tuesday in a press conference. 'No one has an argument for that. They seem to be allergic to the word ‘Israel.’ 'Bring the Ukraine funding to the floor. Let's vote on tha

