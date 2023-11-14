Senate Conservatives Support Speaker Johnson's Stopgap Funding Bill

Senate conservatives are taking a more positive view of Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-LA) stopgap funding bill, breaking with their counterparts in the House Freedom Caucus who opposed it. Johnson's"laddered" continuing resolution funds some agencies until Jan. 19 and the rest until Feb. 3 at current levels and doesn't include policy riders on the border or Israel aid.

The Freedom Caucus, which represents the hard-line conservatives of the House, took an official position against the proposal on Tuesday, denouncing it as a surrender to the Democrats. HOUSE PASSES SPEAKER JOHNSON'S CONTINUING RESOLUTION IN FIRST STEP TO AVOID SHUTDOWN The House ultimately passed the CR later that day, but the opposition of 93 Republicans meant Johnson had to rely on Democratic votes. The bill now heads to the Senate, where Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) intends to take it up in its current form as soon as Wednesday. One obstacle could be the Senate's fiscal hawks, who are loathe to fund the government at current level

