President Biden nominated the veteran federal prosecutor in March, but political disputes between senators over other matters had held up her confirmation The U.S. Senate voted Friday to confirm Tara McGrath as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of California, installing her as the chief prosecutor and top federal law enforcement official in one of the busiest federal districts in the nation.

(Courtesy photo)

The 52-37 vote took extraordinary political maneuvering due to the prospect of a looming federal government shutdown and Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance’s previous pledge to block all Department of Justice nominations

over what he described as the “unprecedented political prosecution” of former President Donald Trump. California Sen. Alex Padilla’s office said Thursday that Padilla, a Democrat, had pressured Vance to lift his holds on two nominees for U.S. attorneys — McGrath and Todd Gee for the Southern District of Mississippi, who was confirmed 82-8 on Friday. headtopics.com

Padilla’s office said Vance still slowed down the process by forcing a time-consuming floor vote on both candidates — McGrath’s vote took about 50 minutes — rather than allowing a much quicker unanimous consent vote.“Sen.

