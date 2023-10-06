Senadores de EEUU realizan la primera visita congresal a China desde 2019

s desde 2019. El viaje se produce en medio del fuerte deterioro en las relaciones ente Beijing y Washington y en un momento en que los funcionarios de ambas naciones tratan de sentar las bases para un posible encuentro entre los presidentes Joe Biden y Xi Jinping en noviembre.

En un recordatorio de las tensiones entre las dos naciones, el Ministerio de Comercio chino afirmó el sábado que las nuevas restricciones de Washington a 42 empresas del país eran “un típico acto de coerción económica y de intimidación unilateral”.

Read more:

sdut »

Rare 2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction PickBrendan McAleer is a freelance writer and photographer based in North Vancouver, B.C., Canada. He grew up splitting his knuckles on British automobiles, came of age in the golden era of Japanese sport-compact performance, and began writing about cars and people in 2008. His particular interest is the intersection between humanity and machinery, whether it is the racing career of Walter Cronkite or Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki's half-century obsession with the Citroën 2CV. He has taught both of his young daughters how to shift a manual transmission and is grateful for the excuse they provide to be perpetually buying Hot Wheels.

Buckeye Junior High School's 'Confetti Project' expands to primary students with Book Buddies initiativeTaneisha Cordell joined News 5 in November 2019

17-year-old girl found on side of the road later dies, Pleasanton Police sayMi Familia at The Rim opened in 2019 right before the pandemic hit.

Jury finds Anchorage man guilty of 2019 Wasilla murder caseA man was convicted last week by a jury in a murder trial reaching back to a 2019 shooting in Wasilla.

FTX Hijacked Customer Funds As Early As 2019, Says Co-FounderCrypto Blog