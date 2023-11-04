Sen. Van Hollen: Biden Admin Needs to Push Israel 'Even Harder' on Protecting Palestinians

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) argued that the Biden administration needs “to push” Israel “even harder,” on protecting Palestinians “which is why I was glad that Secretary Blinken was in Israel today, really making that very important point.” And that while “Hamas hides among civilians,” “the civilian death toll is unacceptably high.” Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “It wasn’t just Blinken. President Biden has been saying stuff like that as well
. The Secretary of State…he was here in Israel today saying, more must be done to protect innocent Palestinian lives. Is the Biden administration, Senator, pushing Israel, do you believe, hard enough on this issue?” Van Hollen answered, “Well, I think they need to push even harder, Wolf, which is why I was glad that Secretary Blinken was in Israel today, really making that very important point. Everybody recognizes that Israel has the right to defend itself. Everybody recognizes that they have a right to go after Hamas after the horrible attacks of October 7. And also, everyone recognizes it’s hard to do when Hamas hides among civilians, that said, the civilian death toll is unacceptably high. You see these bombs dropped on refugee camps. You now have 70% of the casualties and deaths, women and childre
United States Headlines
