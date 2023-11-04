Sen. Van Hollen: Biden Admin Needs to Push Israel 'Even Harder' on Protecting Palestinians

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) argued that the Biden administration needs “to push” Israel “even harder,” on protecting Palestinians “which is why I was glad that Secretary Blinken was in Israel today, really making that very important point.” And that while “Hamas hides among civilians,” “the civilian death toll is unacceptably high.” Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “It wasn’t just Blinken. President Biden has been saying stuff like that as well

. The Secretary of State…he was here in Israel today saying, more must be done to protect innocent Palestinian lives. Is the Biden administration, Senator, pushing Israel, do you believe, hard enough on this issue?” Van Hollen answered, “Well, I think they need to push even harder, Wolf, which is why I was glad that Secretary Blinken was in Israel today, really making that very important point. Everybody recognizes that Israel has the right to defend itself. Everybody recognizes that they have a right to go after Hamas after the horrible attacks of October 7. And also, everyone recognizes it’s hard to do when Hamas hides among civilians, that said, the civilian death toll is unacceptably high. You see these bombs dropped on refugee camps. You now have 70% of the casualties and deaths, women and childre

United States Headlines Read more: BREİTBARTNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSMAX: Sen. Cruz: Biden's Call for Israel Pause 'Obscene'Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, took aim at President Joe Biden's sudden push for a pause to Israel's military action in Gaza, calling it 'obscene.'

Source: NEWSMAX | Read more »

WSFA12NEWS: US Sen. Britt discusses war in IsraelU.S. Sen. Katie Britt discussed the war in Israel at an event for the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.

Source: wsfa12news | Read more »

KIRO7SEATTLE: Israel-Hamas war: Israel claims responsibility to an attack on an ambulance outside hospital in GazaIsrael claimed responsibility for an attack on an ambulance that was outside of a hospital in Gaza.

Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more »

KIRO7SEATTLE: Israel-Hamas war live updates: U.S. warns Israel as civilian casualties mount in Gaza• Israel's ground assault continued Friday with troops tightening their 'encirclement' around Gaza City, an IDF spokesman said.

Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more »

WASHİNGTONPOST: Israel-Gaza live updates: Hezbollah leader warns Israel ‘all possibilities on the Lebanese front are open’Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah is set to give a speech, as an escalation in fighting at Israel’s border with Lebanon raises fears of a wider conflict.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more »

KIRO7SEATTLE: Israel-Hamas War: House approves over $14 billion Israel aid packageThe House has passed a $14.5 billion military aid package for Israel, according to The Associated Press. The bill will now be sent to the Senate.

Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more »