Sen. Tommy Tuberville: White House 'would rather burn down the Senate than negotiate'

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to reporters as he and other senators arrive at the chamber for votes, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Texas Republican Rep. Michael McCaul …Sen. Tommy Tuberville slammed the White House Sunday, saying the administration would rather “burn the Senate down” than negotiate on his block on military nominees.

His comment comes as Senate Democrats are looking at a plan that would temporarily change the rules to allow them to approve hundreds of military promotions together instead of individually. Mr. Tuberville has been under fire for his block on military promotions over his opposition to the Pentagon’s abortion travel policy. The Department of Defense reimburses costs for military members who travel to receive reproductive care. He has blocked hundreds of confirmation votes since February.

Lawmakers and military officials have called on Mr. Tuberville to lift his hold. In September, three top military officials wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post, calling the hold “unprecendented” and “unfair.” headtopics.com

Rep. Michael McCaul, Texas Republican, said in September that Mr. Tuberville’s hold is “paralyzing the Department of Defense.”

United States Headlines Read more: WashTimes »

Tuberville says Democrats ‘created’ wars in Ukraine, Middle East'They've screwed up everything up all over the world since they've been in,' Tuberville told Newsmax. Read more ⮕

Tuberville falsely claims Dems ‘created’ wars in Ukraine, Middle EastSteve Benen is a producer for 'The Rachel Maddow Show,' the editor of MaddowBlog and an MSNBC political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of 'The Impostors: How Republicans Quit Governing and Seized American Politics.' Read more ⮕

Tyrod Taylor leaves with injury as Giants turn to Tommy DeVitoThe Giants are down to their third quarterback. Read more ⮕

Giants down to 3rd-string QB Tommy DeVito vs. Jets after injury to backup Tyrod TaylorNew York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor left Sunday's game against the Jets with an injury, leaving the Giants with third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito. Read more ⮕

Giants down to 3rd-string QB Tommy DeVito vs. Jets after injury to backup Tyrod TaylorNew York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor left Sunday's game against the Jets with an injury, leaving the Giants with third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito. Read more ⮕

Tommy Pham taking notes after Rangers' Mike Maddux jab in World SeriesMike Maddux took a jab at Diamondbacks’ Tommy Pham, who went 4-for-4 in Arizona’s 9-1 Game 2 win. Read more ⮕