Sen. Tim Scott Withdraws from 2024 GOP Presidential Race

Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-SC) withdrawal from the 2024 GOP presidential race comes as elected Republicans reckon with the increasing likelihood that former President Donald Trump will be the party’s nominee. Scott announced his surprise decision to suspend his campaign on Sunday evening, a move most on his team did not know was coming ahead of time. His departure from the field leaves five candidates left in the race: Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov.

Chris Christie, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND). KYRSTEN SINEMA IS FACING ONE BIG PROBLEM AFTER DITCHING THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY TO RUN ON HER OWN Despite Trump’s sustained dominance in primary polls, especially since being hit with four sets of felony charges, the majority of elected Republicans have opted against supporting his bid for the nomination. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) told the Washington Examiner on Monday that he was “disappointed” about the news of Scott’s withdrawal from the rac

